Cool design featuring a quote saying KIND PEOPLE ARE MY KINDA PEOPLE with a puzzle piece in relation to autism. A perfect gift for birthday, Christmas or any giving occasion. Buy one today for yourself and for a loved one! Go Ahead and Click that Add to Cart button and get yourself this design! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.