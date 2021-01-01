Surratt Beauty Auto-Graphique Liner Refill

WHAT IT IS Refill for auto graphique liner. Long-wearing, refillable, essential. Our liquid liner has a Japanese calligraphy-inspired brush, perfect for creating super-precise, long-lasting cat eyes and other graphic looks. The smooth, opaque formula is buildable, ideal for drawing and filling in artful lines with no skipping or dragging. Like a calligraphy pen, our well-constructed brush is designed to outlast the ink cartridge inside. 0.01 oz. Made in Japan. HOW TO USE IT Unscrew the barrel from the pen body. Push the silver ball-side of the refill cartridge fir gy onto the pen body. Make sure the cartridge fits with no gaps. (You may have to use a little force). Reconnect the pen body to the barrel. Hold the pen with the brush tip facing down until the brush is saturated with ink. Shake gently to resaturate the brush with ink before each use. INGREDIENTS Water, Butylene Glycol, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Beheneth-30, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Sodium Hydroxide, Simethicone, Sorbitan Palmitate. Sorbitan Laurate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides, Sorbitan Trioleate, Sucrose Palmitate, Black 2 (Ci 77266) Please note: This is a refill only. Cosmetics - Multi Color > Surratt Beauty > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Surratt Beauty. Color: Indigo Japonais.