Humorous mechanic quote for an auto, diesel, motorcycle, airplane or tractor journeyman mechanic. Perfect for a dad or son’s mechanic trade school graduation or future mechanic. “Journeyman Rule #7 – Why Is There Never Enough Time To Do It Right, But Always Enough Time To Do It Over” - with tool and nuts graphics will resonate with any handyman or mechanic. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem