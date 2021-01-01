Black DLC stainless steel case with a blue rubber strap. Fixed black DLC bezel. Blue dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 6 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Bvlgari calibre BVL 191 automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown set with a black ceramic insert. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Bvlgari Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Bvlgari Bvlgari Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch 103133.