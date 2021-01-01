Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a blue leather strap. Uni-directional rotating rose gold-tone bezel with a blue ion-plated ring. Blue skeleton dial with luminous rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Calibre 2650SZ automatic movement, containing 20 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Chinese Movt. Lucien Piccard Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch 1297A6.