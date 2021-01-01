Stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Orient calibre F6922 automatic movement, containing 22 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Orient Automatic Black Dial Stainless Steel Mens Watch RA-AA0C01B19B.