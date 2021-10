AUTOSEAL technology is leak- and spill-proof Drinks stay cold up to 28 hours thanks to THERMALOCK stainless steel vacuum insulation Easy one-handed operation with the push of a button Protective spout cover for cleaner drinking Integrated carry handle for easy transport Top-rack dishwasher-safe lid and ball; hand-wash-only stainless steel body, Weight: 0.39 Pounds, Manufacturer: Ignite