In blazing summer heat, reach for your FreeFlow Autoseal, 24oz. This metal water bottle is a must-have in the hottest of temperatures because it keeps liquids cold up to 31 hours. The button-operated Autoseal seals the lid between sips to eliminate spills and leaks, and a patented slide lock prevents the accidental pushing of the button while you’re on the go. With this reusable bottle by your side, no heat wave stands a chance.