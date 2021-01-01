Yves Rocher - Autour De Minuit Fragrance Gift Set - Perfume Gift Sets

Yves Rocher - A wake to own the night Discover our Autour de Minuit - The Eau de Parfum Collection Box Set , the perfect gift idea for Christmas! We love its fragrance. Under a starry midnight sky, Autour de Minuit fragrance is the embodiment of a late-night first date and the emotions of that initial encounter. Your heart beats a mile a minute, the streetlights begin to flicker on, your steps accelerate towards the unknown. Iris is shaped to reveal its mystery and addictiveness, while Vetiver creates a deep and sophisticated base. This gift set contains: • Eau de Parfum - 3.3 fl. oz./100 ml spray Eau de Parfum Autour de Minuit is a sensual, delectable fragrance to be spritzed on the neck to create a seductive, intense addiction. • Eau de Parfum - Purse spray size , 0.3 fl. oz./10 ml spray The perfect size to take your favourite fragrance out everywhere. • Perfumed Hand Cream - 1 fl. oz./30 ml tube Rediscover your favorite fragrance in this soft, rich, scented hand cream. Perfumer: Amandine Clerc-Marie conveys this atmosphere of excitement tinged with mystery. Our Commitment: • Vegan* • Cap made of recycled plastic • Bottle and box are completely recyclable • Made in France *Vegan: Products made without animal derivatives Autour de Minuit Fragrance Gift Set