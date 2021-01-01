Autumn Fall Dog Paws Print White Orange and Black Plaid Tote Bag

Are you a dog lover and searching for cute accessories for the autumn season of 2021? Look no further, this novelty and trendy dog paws with fall vibes design is for you. Funny cell phone cover for men women who love puppies, pets, kittens, animals. Unique dog phone accessory for dog mom and dog dad or dog owner who love dogs, tartan plaid buffalo pattern, and fall season. It's also a great gift idea for Halloween, Thanksgiving, pumpkin harvest season and birthday. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.