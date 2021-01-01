SAACHI Autumn 8mm Freshwater Pearl Beaded & Crystal Accented Multi Strand Bracelet in Camel at Nordstrom Rack

Gold-tone braided faux suede, freshwater pearl and beaded, pave crystal multi strand bracelet. Magnetic clasp. Approx. 8" length. Approx. 8mm pearl. Approx. 1.25" width. Imported Please note: Due to the unique and natural origin of pearls, slight variations in overtone and quality may occur. These characteristics enhance the beauty of the product and truly make them a one of a kind piece. Wipe clean with dry cloth. Store jewelry from other pieces to avoid scratches. Remove before swimming, bathing, and doing household chores. Zinc alloy, copper, crystal, agate, PU, fabric, freshwater pearl