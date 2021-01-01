Autumn Season Leaves Pattern - Happy Fall Y'all Tote Bag

If you search for pattern autumn leaves motif grab this cool october design for fall season. This Happy Fall Y'all design is very good for thanksgiving. Perfect for watercolor fans who wait for autumn season. This pretty thanksgiving graphic of fall leaves is perfect for halloween lovers to enjoy the harvest. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.