AUX Bluetooth Receiver for Headphones Speaker Home Stereo BlueGATE Wireless AUX Bluetooth Adapter with Car RCA Kit 15 Hour Streaming from Phones.

CONVENIENT BLUETOOTH RECEIVER Turns headphones, wired stereos, and cars with 3.5mm AUX (or RCA with included adapter) into Bluetooth-equipped systems that wirelessly play audio from phones, tablets ADD BLUETOOTH TO WIRED SPEAKERS Upgrade a wired stereo to a wireless speaker that plays audio from your phone's music streaming apps at wired-level quality enhanced via integrated amplifier chip 2ND GENERATION UPGRADES Now features larger 40ft wireless signal range, convenient reconnect to last paired device, reinforced cabling, micro USB charging, and flat tangle-free AUX cable IN THE BOX BlueGATE RCV Bluetooth receiver adapter, RCA to 3.5mm adapter, 3.5mm audio coupler, 3.5mm extension, micro USB power cable, adhesive mounting kit for semi-permanent installations TECH SPECS: v2.1+EDR A2DP Operating Distance: 40 feet Charging Time: 3 hours Audio Playback: 15 hours Power: USB 5V DC Output: 3.5mm Dimensions: 1.6 x 1