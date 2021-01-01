Aux Cable 40Ft 35mm Male to Male Auxiliary Audio Stereo Cord Compatible with CarHeadphones iPods iPhones iPadsTabletsLaptopsAndroid Smart Phones.

Universal Compatibility: Double-braided nylon exterior, 24K Gold-plated connectors, pure silver wire core, metal shell make this 3.5mm male to male audio cable of the real choice for those serious about audio; Support any phones, tablets, MP3 players, car stereo, headphones, Hi-Fi, portable speaker or other devices equipped with standard 3.5mm audio jack or AUX-in port. Stereo Sound Quality: The stereo audio cable's intelligent step-down design creates a secure connection, while its dual shielding, polished metal molding, and corrosion-resistant gold-plated plugs ensure reliable performance and minimal signal loss. Seamlessly transmits stereo audio for high quality sound, making you enjoy your music anywhere and anytime! Slim Connector: This 3.5mm stereo audio cable allows the 3.5mm stereo jack to be easily plugged into your headphone jack, no need to take off the slim case on your smartphones or tablets. Incredibly Durable: With a t