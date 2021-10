The minimalist silhouette and lustrous platinum hue of Emme Parsons' 'Ava' sandals make them such a perfect option for elevating summer looks without sacrificing comfort. Made in Italy from supple leather, they have cushioned insoles and slender ties that frame your foot and wrap around the ankle. Wear them with anything from feminine skirts to denim shorts. Wear it with: [Coperni Shorts id1240931], [GAUGE81 Blazer id1214357], [Coperni Tote id1240512], [Maryam Nassir Zadeh Earrings id1203601].