The Lucky Brand Ava Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jeans in Waterloo are the perfect go-to legging for your everyday needs. Denim boasts a mid-rise with a skinny leg that fits slim through the hip and thigh. Pant is crafted with fabric that retains shape for a flattering fit throughout the day. Waterloo boasts a medium blue hue with whiskers and artistic hand sanding. Classic five-pocket construction and belt loop waist. Brand patch at the back waist. 93% cotton, 6% polyester, 1% elastane. Machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 37 in Inseam: 28 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 12 in Leg Opening: 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 26 (US 2), inseam 28. Please note that measurements may vary by size.