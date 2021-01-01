MINKPINK Ava Mini Dress in Navy,White. - size L (also in M, S) MINKPINK Ava Mini Dress in Navy,White. - size L (also in M, S) Cotton blend. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Elastic back waistband. Detachable wait tie. Ruffle trim. MINK-WD749. IM21S1465. Hailing from Australia, MINKPINK is an it girls go-to for that one mini dress you want to live in, favorite shorts, sweaters and flirty swim. From fresh florals to sassy stripes, boho styles to sophisticated modern cuts, MINKPINK is everything you want and more.