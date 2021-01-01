Song of Style Ava Mini Dress in Blue. - size L (also in XS, S, XL) Song of Style Ava Mini Dress in Blue. - size L (also in XS, S, XL) 60% viscose 40% sustainable viscose. Made in China. Machine wash. Unlined. Hidden back zipper closure. Front wrap tie fastening. Mid-weight satin fabric. SOSR-WD165. SOSD368 S21. The Song of Style girl is understated yet elevated. She's not consumed by trends, but instead focuses on timeless pieces. She is energetic, artsy, bold, and colorful... just like founder Aimee Song. An influential fashion and lifestyle blogger, Aimee's passion for art, photography, and architecture inspire the SOS collection's signature looks: puffy-sleeved dresses, retro tailoring, and offbeat color combinations and textures. It infuses even the simplest basics with playful details and hints of glamour. In essence, Song of Style encourages individuality and all the fun ways to express it.