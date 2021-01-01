Step out in cool casual comfort with the Madewell Ava Peep-Toe in Leather. These leather slip-on shoes are crafted with two wide crossed straps at the vamp, in a peep-toe design, lightly lined footbed and textured soles for grip with versatility to style for multiple occasions. Leather upper and lining; synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 8 in Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.