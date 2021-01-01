For extended comfort with your looks, Sherpa Adventure Gear has you covered with the Avani Dress. Composed of a Polygiene technology fabric odor-control is a thing of the past. Concealed zipper pocket for personals. Moisture-wicking. Sherpa Adventure Gear Avani Dress. 94% polyester, 6% spandex stretch with Polygiene odor control technology. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 38 in Chest Measurement: 32 in Sleeve Length: 3 in Product measurements were taken using size XS. Please note that measurements may vary by size.