Replace old, worn out ping pong nets with the JOOLA Avant Table Tennis Net. This net is quickly and easily installed, requiring you to clamp it on both sides of the table. The locking screws on either end are smooth-running and each net includes a height adjustment screw. Being one of JOOLA’s best sellers, this net provides endless fun for the entire family! FEATURES: Metal net and post set Smooth-running locking screw Height adjustment screw Easily installed Model: 31009