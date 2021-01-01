Avène High Protection Tinted SPF50+ Compact - Honey

Protect and perfect your complexion with Avène High Protection Tinted Compact SPF 50+ in 'Honey', a 100% mineral sunscreen with lightweight, cream-to-powder texture and subtle tint. Adapting to your individual skin tone, the skin-smoothing formula glides effortlessly across the face, evening and mattifying your complexion whilst delivering broad spectrum SPF 50+ protection against UVA/UVB rays. Rich in antioxidants, it is safe for sensitive skin and contains Avène Thermal Spring Water to calm, relieve and soften. Skin looks more even in tone and is safeguarded against UV rays. Non-greasy and water-resistant for 40 minutes. Housed in a mirrored compact with sponge applicator. Free from chemical filters, parabens and fragrance. Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.