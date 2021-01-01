Avène SPF50 Tinted Compact - Honey (10g)

Achieve a flawless base with Avène SPF50 Tinted Compact, a cream-to-powder mineral foundation that creates an even complexion whilst delivering powerful antioxidant and sun protection. Created for fair to medium skin tones, the soft touch foundation in 'Honey' glides effortlessly across the skin, leaving a matte finish, reducing redness and evening out skin tone. Providing broad spectrum UVA/UVA protection, the sun-sensitive compact will leave your skin looking flawless and feeling protected. - K.N. Fair to medium skin. Suitable for all skin types. Free from parabens and fragrance. Water resistant. Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.