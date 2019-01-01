Citizen Avengers Marvel Mens Black Strap Watch Aw1155-03w, One Size

Wear your super hero on your wrist with the new Marvel Avengers timepiece by Citizen. The iconic avengers logo showcased on a black patterned dial within a black ion-plated stainless steel case with a gold-tone chroma finish and black silicone strap with date. Featuring our eco-drive technology - powered by light, any light. Never replace another watch battery. Â©2019 MARVELIncluded: 1 Watch(es)Features: Date FunctionBattery Type: Lithium CellsCharacter: Avengers, MarvelJewelry Closure: BucklePower Source: EcodriveWatch Movement: QuartzWater Resistance: 100mBand Color: BlackDial Color: BlackMetal Color: Two ToneCase Thickness: 11.2mmCase Width: 45mmWatch Band Length: 8 InchBand Content: SiliconeCase Materials: 100% Stainless SteelBand Width: 23mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported