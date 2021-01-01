DENY DESIGNS Avenie Cheetah Spring Collection Ix Acrylic Tray in Multi at Nordstrom Rack

Tray chic. The Deny acrylic trays come in a medium size to accommodate all your countertop organizational needs. The acrylic trays can adapt to whatever decor style you love and the see-through side panels give them a modern flair. The tray even comes with handles, allowing you take it around the house for nail supplies or, dare we say, breakfast in bed! And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it-supporting creativity worldwide. . Color: multi. 15 1/2- x 12- x 1 3/4. Made in USA Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Spot Clean Acrylic