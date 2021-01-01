Silver tone stainless steel case with a white calfskin leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel/diamond sets bezel. Silver/mother of pearl dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Rectangle case shape, case size: 34 mm, case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 23 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Gevril Avenue of Americas Automatic Diamond Silver Dial Ladies Watch 6209NT.