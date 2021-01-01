Avenue Stripe Romper from Splendid. Our Avenue Stripe Romper has just a dash of nautical for summer but is also seasonless enough to wear all year long. Made from a soft rayon and finished with stripes in a twill yarn dye. We added optional adjustable straps so you can customize how you wear it. Complete with a self-tie waist and pockets, it's a true 'throw-it-on-and-go" look so you can focus on more important things. like which cute sandals to pair it with. Strapless with optional, detachable spaghetti straps that adjust Waist tie Wide leg Cropped at the ankle