Gold-plated stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed black ion-plated bezel. Black dial with skeleton hands. Tachymeter markings. Compass markings around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 1/10th of a second. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant flame fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 48 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 24 mm. Band length: 8.85 inches. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Invicta Aviator Chronograph Black Dial Gold-plated Mens Watch 17206.