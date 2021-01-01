Taking design cues from classic pilot watches, the Ace Aviator 45mm features a detailed mechanical face, chronograph, tachymeter features, and a premium calfskin leather strap with visible stitching. Silver-tone alloy case with a green leather strap. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 12 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 45 mm, case thickness: 14 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Aviator Series. Casual watch style. Stuhrling Original Aviator Black Dial Mens Watch M15540.