Earn your wings with the rugged, our top-class aviator watch that brings style and durability to your high-flying adventures. Yellow gold-tone alloy case with a blue leather strap. Fixed yellow gold-tone alloy bezel. Blue dial with yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 43 mm, case thickness: 10 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Aviator Series. Casual watch style. Stuhrling Original Aviator Blue Dial Mens Watch M15685.