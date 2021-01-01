TED BAKER LONDON 58mm Aviator Polarized Sunglasses in Blk at Nordstrom Rack

Slim wires make these classic aviators a modern style. . Style: Navigator. Size: 58-15-145mm (eye-bridge-temple) . Frame Color: Black. Lens Color: Smoke. Frame Material: Metal. Lens Material: Acetate. 100% UV protection. Spring hinges. Adjustable nose pads. Imported Proposition 65 is a California regulation that requires special warnings to be presented to customers if a product contains certain quantities of chemicals or toxicants known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm.