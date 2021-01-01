Silver-tone alloy case with a blue leather strap. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone pencil-style shape hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 45 mm, case thickness: 10.8 mm. Band length: 9.65 inches. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, tachymeter, 24 hour. Casual watch style. Stuhrling Original Aviator Quartz Blue Dial Mens Watch M13650.