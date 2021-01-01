From chef works
Chef Works Avignon Bistro Coat
The Chef Works Avignon Bistro Chef Coat is all about keeping things simple. While the details are expansive, at its core it is a comfortable, lightweight chef coat that is going to work and move with you in the most comfortable ways possible. Single breasted coat with short sleeves features pearlized-button front closure. Tailored fit is cut slim through the body and chest. Left sleeve thermometer pocket. Back yoke with box pleat. Allover solid color hue adds a crisp, clean finish. 65% polyester, 35% cotton. Machine wash warm, non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low, warm iron garment (inside out) as needed. Do not iron buttons. Imported. Measurements: Chest Measurement: 40 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.