Chef Works Avignon Bistro Coat

The Chef Works Avignon Bistro Chef Coat is all about keeping things simple. While the details are expansive, at its core it is a comfortable, lightweight chef coat that is going to work and move with you in the most comfortable ways possible. Single breasted coat with short sleeves features pearlized-button front closure. Tailored fit is cut slim through the body and chest. Left sleeve thermometer pocket. Back yoke with box pleat. Allover solid color hue adds a crisp, clean finish. 65% polyester, 35% cotton. Machine wash warm, non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low, warm iron garment (inside out) as needed. Do not iron buttons. Imported. Measurements: Chest Measurement: 40 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.