Showcasing a figure-flattering fitted silhouette, this midi dress makes a bold statement with its brushstroke-inspired print. Squareneck Long sleeves Princess seams Recycled polyamide/elastane Machine wash Made in Greece SIZE & FIT Fitted silhouette About 49" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Remain Birger Christensen > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. REMAIN Birger Christensen. Color: Vanilla Ice Comb. Size: 0.