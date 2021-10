Avocado Surfer - This surfing design is for surfboarding lovers who are into keto diet. A surfboarding gift for avocado lovers who spend their summer vacation riding on their surfboards and floating on the ocean waves. This surfing graphic is for surfers and surfboarding fans who is a proud vegan or vegetarian. Cool surfing present for surfers and surfboarders looking for a surfing outfit to wear while eating guacamole. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem