AW5 Compatible with AirPods Case 1 2 Classic Game Player Design Case with Keychain Light Grey US Patent Registered

RETRO DESIGN Classic handheld game console design makes your AirPods unique and adorable. COMPATIBILITY Compatible with Apple AirPods 1 and 2. The case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case. PROTECTION The case is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone material. This added layer will prevent scratches and buffs up protection from external impacts. ANTI-SLIP COATING There's a special anti-slip coating inside the cap. Please push it down completely and adjust the case to make it fit perfectly WARRANTY Purchase with confidence! 30 day, 100% Money Back Guarantee & 1 Year Replacement Warranty. - Apple AirPods not included.