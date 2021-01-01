Mirabella Awaken Primer For Face, One Size

Apply Only A Small Amount To Full Face For Dry, Mature, Lax Skin, Or Spot Treat Areas That Are Dehydrated Or Lacking Firmness.Â Â Distribute Onto Skin And Smooth Out With Clean Fingertips Or A Brush.Â Â Gently Pat Into Areas That Are Particularly Dry Or Flaky To Perfect Without Exacerbating Texture.Â Â Use Prior To Any Liquid, Cream, Or Powder Foundation. Key Ingredients:Anti-Inflammatory: Oat ExtractAntioxidant: Vitamin EHumectant: Alteromonas Ferment ExtractLifting/Firming: Brazillian Arrowroot ExtractMoisturizing: Jojoba, Vitamin EIngredients: Gluten Free, Paraben-FreeSkin Type: Normal, Combination, SensitiveCountry of Origin: Imported