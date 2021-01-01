Constantly dealing with frizzy thirsty strands but donÕt want to lose your volume? This styling aid does just that! Hydrate and smooth your strands while create healthy-looking volume. Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Hydrocream Whip delivers long-lasting silky-smooth hold without the ÒcrunchÓ or weight. Paraben Free. Color Safe. Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Hydrocream Whip 6.7 oz - Womens Paul Mitchell Styling Products - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.