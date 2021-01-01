Get enviable beachy styles with the Awapuhi Wild Ginger Texturizing Sea Spray. This tousled sea spray is enriched with Awapuhi extract to help balance moisture for a healthy-looking finish. This texturizing spray adds volume and touchable movement to any style. UV Protection. Paraben Free. Gluten Free. Color Safe. Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Texturizing Sea Spray 5.1 oz - Womens Paul Mitchell Styling Products - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.