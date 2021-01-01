SkinMedica Award Winning System (3 piece - $627 Value)

SkinMedica's Award Winning System includes a trio of powerful formulas that address lack of moisture, deep wrinkles and uneven skin tone. This skin care system provides the skin with lasting hydration, targets deep wrinkles and brightens and corrects hyperpigmentation for a luminous complexion.SkinMedica Award Winning System includes:HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator (2.0 oz.): A moisturizing facial serum that provides eight continuous hours of deep hydration.TNS Advanced + Serum (1.0 oz.): A powerful anti-aging serum that targets fine lines, deep wrinkles and sagging skin.Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum (2 fl. oz.): A brightening serum that targets and corrects the appearance of hyperpigmentation.Key Ingredients:Hyaluronic Acid (HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator): provides immediate and lasting hydrationTNS®-MR (TNS Advanced + Serum): this advanced formula acts on multiple levels to help get you to your best results. Next-generation growth factor blend supports healthy skin functions and an innovative peptide complex nourishes your skinTranexamic Acid (Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum): helps correct the appearance of hyperpigmentationKey Benefits:Provides lasting hydration (HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator)Smooths visible coarse wrinkles and fine lines (TNS Advanced + Serum)Addresses the appearance of stubborn discoloration (Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum)