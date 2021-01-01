My Mom's Fight Is My Fight Heart Disease Awareness T-Shirt. Heart Disease Awareness Shirt for women, men, kids, boys, girls, brother, sister, son, daughter to wear on the first of February 2019 to raise awareness about heart disease Motivational Red Ribbon Shirt Gifts for survivors, warriors and fighters of HLHS, TGA, pulmonary atresia & other defects or anyone who suffering from heart disease, warrior, survivor on Heart Disease Awareness Month Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem