Awesome Since 1974 Leopard Boho Rainbow Womens 47th Birthday Tote Bag

For a mom, aunt, grandma, sister or friend born in 1974 celebrate their 47th birthday with this cute vintage design. A retro rainbow in pastel colors for that bohemian hippie vibe. For a 47 Year Old. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.