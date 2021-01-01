Awesome Since October 1972 Vintage Retro Birthday Premium T-Shirt

Awesome Since October 1972. Retro Vintage 1972 Limited Edition Birthday outfit ideas for dad mom from son daughter on anniversary. Cool Birthday design idea for men, women, him, her, who's turning 49 years old and born in October 1972. Vintage 1972 limited edition, vintage 1972 outfit for any retro themed birthday party. Perfect for men and women born in October 1972 and who will turn 50 in 2022. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.