Jansicotek AX-01 Bluetooth Wireless Earphone Headset Sport Stereo Headphone Music MP3 Playing Noise Reduction Headset for Mobile Phone- Green

AX-01 Wireless Bluetooth V4.1 Super Stereo Bass Earphone Ultimate Comfort Sport Running Noise Reduction Ear Hook Earphone Feature: 100% Brand new and high quality. Ergonomic in-ear design with ear hook, unique and cool Bluetooth v4.1, support stereo music Volume control, volume down/up, next/previous song Built-in rechargeable battery, come with a charging cable Noise cancellation design, perfect sound quality Compatible with most Bluetooth enabled cell phone/Tablet/PC/Laptop Support systems: Windows/IOS/Android Hands free while driving/walking/sporting Nice gift for yourself and friends Specifications: Bluetooth chip and Bluetooth version: 4.1 Bluetooth protocol: A2DP AVRCP HFP HSP Battery: 3.7V 60mAh Charging power: 5V / 80mAh Sensitivity: 103db +/- 3dB Impedance: 32Mw Transmission distance: accessibility: 10m Frequency: 2.4GHZ Talk time: about 4 hours Songs time: about 5 hours Standby time: about 160 hours Size:55 * 35 * 25mm Line length: about 60cm