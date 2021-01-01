Citizen Axiom Womens Black Leather Strap Watch Ga1052-04e, One Size

Axiom's refined yet sleek design offers a day-to-night fashion options for the avid trendsetter. A watch with Citizen's eco-drive technology, not just a solar watch, but powered by any light, featured in a ladies' gold-tone stainless steel case, black leather strap with black dial and the intriguing feature of edge-to-edge glass. Caliber number J165.Included: 1 Watch(es)Battery Type: Lithium CellsJewelry Closure: BucklePower Source: EcodriveWatch Movement: QuartzBand Color: BlackDial Color: BlackMetal Color: Gold ToneCase Thickness: 7.3mmCase Width: 30mmWatch Band Length: 7 InchBand Content: LeatherCase Materials: 100% Stainless SteelBand Width: 16mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported