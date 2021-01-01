AxiomAir Portable Wireless WiFi & Bluetooth Speaker - Airplay Enabled 100-Watt Audiophile Quality Speaker … (9 Hour Battery, Black)

WIFI OR BLUETOOTH: Connect through your home WiFi or the built in WiFi hotspot, or use Bluetooth to play music directly from any device. Create your own hotspot if youre camping, at a festival or tailgating. POWERFUL: Distortion-free, 100-watt sound that blows smaller speakers out of the room. Its brains are a Raspberry Pi computer, so you can upgrade with just one touch any time a new feature is released. MULTI-ROOM CONNECTABLE: Add as many as you like to your home network. Group them togehter and play all at once or separately. AUDIOPHILE SOUND: Play high-resolution files from your music library, Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify, BubbleUPnP, or a drive on your network.