I Don't Always Smile But Oh Wait Yes I Do. Funny axolotl present for women and men that are axolotl lovers. Any axolotl lover will love to wear one of these cute axolotl apparel. This axolotl design shows a cute axolotl drawing that any axolotl enthusiast will love. Can be used as a funny axolotl owner gift for men, women, and children that love axolotls or have a pet axolotl. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem