An upscale sneaker by vance co., the aydon. Durable vegan leather paired with a classic lace-up closure structures this everyday look. Contrasting embossed textures interrupt the traditional styling, and a rubber sole lined with a 4 mm memory foam footbed provides unwavering support. Features: Memory FoamClosure Type: Lace-UpUpper/Outer Base Material: 100% PolyuretheneShoe Lining Material: PolyurethaneSole Material Content: 100% RubberCountry of Origin: Imported