Step out in style in the breezy WAYF Ayre Tie Waist Miniskirt in a pretty daisy print that flares from the hips, adding flounce to every effortless step. Soft, chiffon-like feel. Allover daisy print. Mini-length. Hidden side-zip closure. Lined. Flowy hemline. 100% polyester. Dry clean only. Imported. Measurements: Skirt Length: 19 in Waist Measurement: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.