Camila Coelho Azan Leather Shorts in Black. - size M (also in L, XL, XS) Camila Coelho Azan Leather Shorts in Black. - size M (also in L, XL, XS) 100% leather. Professional leather clean only. Zip fly with hook and eye closure. Detachable belt. 4-pocked design. Cuffed hem. Shorts measure approx 13 in length. Imported. COEL-WF6. CCF7 R19.